Demystifying Jack Henry & Associates: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $188.25, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.58% increase from the previous average price target of $180.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Jack Henry & Associates among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $206.00 $181.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $181.00 $181.00 Michael Del Grosso Compass Point Announces Neutral $186.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $178.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Jack Henry & Associates's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jack Henry & Associates analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

A Deep Dive into Jack Henry & Associates's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jack Henry & Associates displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jack Henry & Associates's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jack Henry & Associates's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jack Henry & Associates's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JKHY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JKHY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.