Demystifying ITT: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ITT (NYSE:ITT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ITT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $156.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $168.00 and a low estimate of $148.00. A 5.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $165.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of ITT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $161.00 $148.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $181.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $148.00 $179.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $170.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ITT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ITT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ITT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ITT analyst ratings.

About ITT

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

ITT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ITT's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

