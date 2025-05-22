Demystifying iRhythm Technologies: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $143.5, along with a high estimate of $167.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has increased by 15.1% from the previous average price target of $124.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of iRhythm Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $130.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $139.00 $152.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $104.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $133.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $151.00 $138.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $124.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into iRhythm Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Breaking Down iRhythm Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -34.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, iRhythm Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

