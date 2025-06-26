Demystifying IonQ: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.44, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Highlighting a 3.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of IonQ among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Scott Fessler Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $54.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Alex Platt DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IonQ's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of IonQ's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IonQ analyst ratings.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, IonQ faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.21% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -426.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

