Demystifying Invesco: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 16 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 9 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Invesco and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 5.84% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Invesco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$13.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$16.00 | |Kenneth Worthington |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $16.00|$19.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$20.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $15.00|$17.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $13.00|$18.00 | |Bill Katz |TD Cowen |Lowers |Hold | $13.00|$22.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $14.50|$19.50 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $17.00|$18.50 | |Michael Carrier |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$19.00 | |Christopher Allen |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $16.00|$20.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$18.00 | |Brennan Hawken |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $21.00|$17.00 | |Etienne Ricard |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $21.00|$19.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $20.75|$19.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $20.00|$18.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Raises |Underweight | $19.50|$17.00 | |Stephen Biggar |Argus Research |Raises |Buy | $22.00|$20.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$18.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Invesco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Invesco's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Invesco Better

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.792 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's us retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Financial Milestones: Invesco's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Invesco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.71% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Invesco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

