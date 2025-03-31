Demystifying Invesco: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 7 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.4, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 4.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.52.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Invesco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $17.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $21.00 $19.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $20.75 $19.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.00 $18.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $19.50 $17.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $19.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $17.00 $17.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $19.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Invesco's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invesco analyst ratings.

About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.792 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's us retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Key Indicators: Invesco's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

