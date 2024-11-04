Demystifying Intra-Cellular Therapies: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies, revealing an average target of $100.93, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 2.78% from the previous average price target of $98.20.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $81.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $92.00 $68.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $106.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $130.00 $120.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $74.00 $77.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intra-Cellular Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

