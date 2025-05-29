Demystifying Intellia Therapeutics: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intellia Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $32.67, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 23.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Intellia Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $21.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intellia Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Intellia Therapeutics's Background

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intellia Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intellia Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -42.54% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -687.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -13.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

