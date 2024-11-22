Demystifying Insmed: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.71, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.54% increase from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Insmed's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $74.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $84.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $74.00 $72.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Insmed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

A Deep Dive into Insmed's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insmed's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.15% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insmed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -236.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -84.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

