Demystifying Ingersoll Rand: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $102.29, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.32% increase from the previous average price target of $99.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $109.00 $114.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $97.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $88.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ingersoll Rand's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingersoll Rand analyst ratings.

Delving into Ingersoll Rand's Background

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ingersoll Rand

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ingersoll Rand's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.09% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.