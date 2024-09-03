Demystifying i3 Verticals: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.29, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 1.44% from the previous average price target of $29.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of i3 Verticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $29.00 $29.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $28.00 $31.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $28.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of i3 Verticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of i3 Verticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Software and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software and Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, healthcare and others. It provides various solutions such as, gateway, payment processing, online payment, Document management, and ERP among others.

A Deep Dive into i3 Verticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, i3 Verticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.14% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): i3 Verticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): i3 Verticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: i3 Verticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

