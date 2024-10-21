Demystifying Huntington Bancshares: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.64, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.86, the current average has increased by 4.92%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Huntington Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.50 $16.50 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.00 $17.50 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huntington Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Huntington Bancshares Better

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Financial Insights: Huntington Bancshares

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Huntington Bancshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.94% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

