Demystifying HCI Group: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $134.8, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $119.00. This current average represents a 2.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $138.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of HCI Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Alexander Compass Point Announces Neutral $120.00 - Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Buy $119.00 $130.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HCI Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HCI Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HCI Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of HCI Group's market standing.

Discovering HCI Group: A Closer Look

HCI Group Inc is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business through two Florida domiciled insurance companies, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company (HCPCI) and TypTap Insurance Company (TypTap). Both HCPCI and TypTap are authorized to underwrite various homeowners' property and casualty insurance products and allied lines business in the state of Florida and other states. The operating segments of the group are HCPCI insurance operations, TypTap Group, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives key revenue from the HCPCI Insurance operation segment.

Financial Insights: HCI Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HCI Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 62.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HCI Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HCI Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HCI Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: HCI Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

