Demystifying Hamilton Lane: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hamilton Lane and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $158.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.42% increase from the previous average price target of $137.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hamilton Lane. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $150.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $140.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $147.00 $139.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $156.00 - Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $122.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hamilton Lane's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Hamilton Lane's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Lane analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hamilton Lane Better

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Lane's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 57.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HLNE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HLNE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.