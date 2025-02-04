Demystifying Halozyme Therapeutics: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $65.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Highlighting a 0.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $65.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Halozyme Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $62.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Halozyme Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

