Demystifying Guess: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Guess (NYSE:GES) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Guess, revealing an average target of $27.82, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.66%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Guess by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $26.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $29.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guess. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guess's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Guess

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

