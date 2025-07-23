Demystifying Grand Canyon Education: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $214.0, along with a high estimate of $222.00 and a low estimate of $208.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $208.20, the current average has increased by 2.79%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Grand Canyon Education. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $210.00 $222.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $208.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $191.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $215.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grand Canyon Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grand Canyon Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grand Canyon Education compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grand Canyon Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Grand Canyon Education's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Grand Canyon Education's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grand Canyon Education analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Inc is a publicly traded education services company dedicated to serving colleges and universities. GCE's university partner is Grand Canyon University, an Arizona non-profit corporation that operates a comprehensive regionally accredited university that offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs, emphases, and certificates across nine colleges both online, on the ground at its campus in Phoenix, Arizona and at four off-site classroom and laboratory sites. The Company generates all of its revenue through services agreements with its university partners.

Grand Canyon Education: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Grand Canyon Education displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Grand Canyon Education's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grand Canyon Education's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grand Canyon Education's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Grand Canyon Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOPE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LOPE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.