Demystifying GE Vernova: Insights From 21 Analyst Reviews

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for GE Vernova, presenting an average target of $430.57, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. Marking an increase of 3.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $415.24.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of GE Vernova among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $425.00|$436.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Announces |Positive | $370.00|- | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $413.00|$391.00 | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $445.00|$453.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Announces |Buy | $380.00|- | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $420.00|$471.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $427.00|$487.00 | |Ben Kallo |Baird |Announces |Outperform | $448.00|- | |Martin Malloy |Johnson Rice |Announces |Buy | $425.00|- | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $453.00|$453.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Neutral | $380.00|$380.00 | |Joe Ritchie |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $500.00|$446.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $470.00|$420.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $471.00|$420.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $437.00|$361.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $487.00|$420.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $436.00|$374.00 | |Joe Ritchie |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $446.00|$400.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $420.00|$400.00 | |Andrew Obin |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $415.00|$380.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $374.00|$367.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GE Vernova. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GE Vernova compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GE Vernova's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GE Vernova's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into GE Vernova's Background

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

A Deep Dive into GE Vernova's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GE Vernova showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GE Vernova's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE Vernova's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE Vernova's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GE Vernova's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

