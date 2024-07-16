Demystifying FMC: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for FMC (NYSE:FMC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated FMC and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $65.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.63% increase from the previous average price target of $64.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of FMC among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $68.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $62.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $65.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $65.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Neutral $57.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FMC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into FMC's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FMC analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Financial Insights: FMC

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: FMC's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, FMC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FMC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.