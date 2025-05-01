Demystifying FMC: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated FMC (NYSE:FMC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.08, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average represents a 21.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $60.09.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of FMC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $51.00 - Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $55.00 $72.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $65.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $66.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $61.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $62.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $70.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FMC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FMC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FMC's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FMC analyst ratings.

About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

FMC's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FMC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, FMC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FMC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.