Demystifying Fluor: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Fluor (NYSE:FLR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fluor, revealing an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 13.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fluor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $46.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $47.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $39.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $57.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fluor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fluor's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluor analyst ratings.

Discovering Fluor: A Closer Look

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $15.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: Fluor

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Fluor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FLR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.