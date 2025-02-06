Demystifying Fiserv: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fiserv (NYSE:FI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $247.18, along with a high estimate of $278.00 and a low estimate of $231.00. Marking an increase of 10.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $224.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Fiserv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $233.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $233.00 $230.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $239.00 $214.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $255.00 $220.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $258.00 $220.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $238.00 $225.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $231.00 $208.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $278.00 - Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $232.00 $222.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fiserv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Delving into Fiserv's Background

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2021 Barclays Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Mar 2021 Barclays Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight May 2020 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.