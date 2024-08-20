Demystifying Fiserv: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Fiserv (NYSE:FI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $182.64, a high estimate of $199.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.57% from the previous average price target of $173.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fiserv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $199.00 $176.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $183.00 $180.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $168.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $176.00 $169.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $184.00 $178.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $180.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Fiserv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

