Demystifying Fifth Third Bancorp: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 4.8% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fifth Third Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $42.00|$47.00 | |David George |Baird |Maintains |Outperform | $47.00|$47.00 | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $42.00|$49.00 | |Whit Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$54.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $43.00|$52.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $52.00|$57.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $51.00|$51.00 | |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $47.00|$47.00 | |Peter Winter |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $50.00|$49.00 | |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $47.00|$47.00 | |Scott Siefers |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $53.00|$54.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $52.00|$51.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fifth Third Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $210 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Breaking Down Fifth Third Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Fifth Third Bancorp's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fifth Third Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Fifth Third Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FITB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FITB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.