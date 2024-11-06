Demystifying Extreme Networks: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.38, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 17.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.25.

The perception of Extreme Networks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.50 $17.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Extreme Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Extreme Networks's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Extreme Networks Inc provides cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. Extreme designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment, software and cloud-based network management solutions. The company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. The company operates in a single segment which develops and markets network infrastructure equipment. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Extreme Networks: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Extreme Networks faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.77% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Extreme Networks's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extreme Networks's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Extreme Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.22, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

