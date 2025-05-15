Demystifying Exelixis: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 6.96% from the previous average price target of $39.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Exelixis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $40.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Exelixis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

About Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Exelixis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

