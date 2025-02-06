Demystifying Essex Property Trust: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $307.62, along with a high estimate of $316.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. Highlighting a 1.45% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $312.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Essex Property Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $302.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $314.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $302.00 $316.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $310.00 $308.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $310.00 $323.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $300.00 $325.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $303.00 $297.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $316.00 -

Delving into Essex Property Trust's Background

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 254 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Breaking Down Essex Property Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

