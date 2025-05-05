Demystifying EQT: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

EQT (NYSE:EQT) underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EQT, revealing an average target of $56.67, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.83, the current average has increased by 7.27%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $55.00 $58.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $63.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $59.00 $41.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $66.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EQT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Discovering EQT: A Closer Look

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Financial Milestones: EQT's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: EQT's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 85.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.