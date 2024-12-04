Demystifying Envista Holdings: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.86, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.71% from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Envista Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Underperform $20.00 - Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $23.00 $16.00 Jonathan Bock Stifel Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $23.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Envista Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Envista Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Envista Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Envista Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Envista Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.8% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

