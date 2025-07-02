Demystifying Enterprise Prods Partners: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.07% lower than the prior average price target of $36.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Enterprise Prods Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enterprise Prods Partners's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Enterprise Prods Partners's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enterprise Prods Partners analyst ratings.

About Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Enterprise Prods Partners

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

