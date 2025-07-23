Demystifying Elanco Animal Health: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.8, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.16% from the previous average price target of $15.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Elanco Animal Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Alfonso UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $18.00 - Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Elanco Animal Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Elanco Animal Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elanco Animal Health analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health is an animal health company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharma products for companion and food animals. It spun off from Eli Lilly in 2018 and acquired Janssen Animal Health in 2011, Novartis Animal Health in 2014, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica in 2017, and Bayer Animal Health in 2020. The company's operations are conducted globally, and it sells its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

Elanco Animal Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Elanco Animal Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elanco Animal Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elanco Animal Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Elanco Animal Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

