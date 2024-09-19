Demystifying Elanco Animal Health: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.0, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 8.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Elanco Animal Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Elanco Animal Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Elanco Animal Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company's operations are conducted globally and sell its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production. The company's product portfolio of approximately 200 brands.

Elanco Animal Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Elanco Animal Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elanco Animal Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elanco Animal Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Elanco Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

