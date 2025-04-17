Demystifying Edgewell Personal Care: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.29, with a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.09% lower than the prior average price target of $38.14.

The standing of Edgewell Personal Care among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Grom |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $32.00|$31.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $28.00|$30.00 | |Susan Anderson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $40.00|$53.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $30.00|$33.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $43.00|$48.00 | |Chris Carey |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $35.00|$37.00 | |Dara Mohsenian |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $32.00|$35.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Edgewell Personal Care's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Edgewell Personal Care's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Edgewell Personal Care's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Edgewell Personal Care's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edgewell Personal Care's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edgewell Personal Care's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Edgewell Personal Care's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.98.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

