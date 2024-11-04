Demystifying Eagle Materials: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $316.75, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.74% increase from the previous average price target of $294.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eagle Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $317.00 $277.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $330.00 $309.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eagle Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eagle Materials analyst ratings.

Delving into Eagle Materials's Background

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Eagle Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Northcoast Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.