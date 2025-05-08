Demystifying Dutch Bros: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $81.56, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Marking an increase of 13.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $72.06.

A clear picture of Dutch Bros's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $66.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $76.00 $94.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $66.00 $80.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $72.00 $54.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Agnes Lim TD Securities Maintains Buy $89.00 $89.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $80.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $82.00 - Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $74.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $58.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $51.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $74.00 $62.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $67.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $95.00 $70.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dutch Bros's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

Dutch Bros: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.75.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

