Demystifying Dutch Bros: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.58, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.2%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dutch Bros by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $75.00 - Logan Reich RBC Capital Announces Outperform $83.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $76.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $63.00 $70.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $82.00 $85.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $66.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $76.00 $94.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $66.00 $80.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $72.00 $54.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dutch Bros's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dutch Bros's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

Dutch Bros's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

