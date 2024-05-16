Demystifying Dragonfly Energy Hldgs: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1.62, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $0.90. Observing a 5.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $1.54.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Anderson Stifel Raises Buy $1.20 $1.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $1.50 $0.90 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1.50 $1.25 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Announces Buy $0.90 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dragonfly Energy Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dragonfly Energy Hldgs

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries that are designed to displace lead acid batteries in a number of different storage applications and end markets including RV, marine vessel, and solar and off-grid industries, with disruptive solid-state cell technology currently under development. The company's deep cycle lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries provide numerous advantages compared to incumbent products, such as lead-acid batteries. LFP batteries are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, do not rely on scarce or controversial metals, and are a highly cost-effective storage solution.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

