Demystifying Douglas Emmett: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.86, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.46% from the previous average price target of $14.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Douglas Emmett's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $16.00 Emmanuel Korchman Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Douglas Emmett's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Douglas Emmett's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Douglas Emmett analyst ratings.

Discovering Douglas Emmett: A Closer Look

Douglas Emmett Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. The company focuses on owning assets in communities with large supply constraints, such as the affluent neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The vast majority of Douglas Emmett's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings in Los Angeles. Most of these assets are located in the areas of Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, and Beverly Hills in terms of total square feet. Douglas Emmett derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. The vast majority of this also comes from its Los Angeles office buildings. The company's major tenants are legal, financial, and entertainment firms.

Understanding the Numbers: Douglas Emmett's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Douglas Emmett's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Douglas Emmett's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DEI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DEI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.