Demystifying DoubleVerify Holdings: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DoubleVerify Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 10.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $15.50|$20.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $22.00|$22.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $22.00|$22.00 | |Vikram Kesavabhotla |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$20.00 | |Andrew Boone |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $20.00|$20.00 | |Rob Sanderson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $16.00|$24.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $24.00|$25.00 | |Michael Graham |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $26.00|$30.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $20.00|$24.00 | |Andrew Boone |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $25.00|$25.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $25.00|$27.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into DoubleVerify Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Holdings analyst ratings.

About DoubleVerify Holdings

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.