Demystifying DigitalBridge Gr: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 11.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of DigitalBridge Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $16.00 - Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DigitalBridge Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DigitalBridge Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -71.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DigitalBridge Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, DigitalBridge Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

