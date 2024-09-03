Demystifying Devon Energy: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Devon Energy, presenting an average target of $58.08, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 2.76% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.73.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $43.00 $48.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $60.00 $67.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $65.00 $65.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $62.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $64.00 -

Discovering Devon Energy: A Closer Look

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Devon Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

