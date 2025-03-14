Demystifying Delek US Hldgs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.75, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A 6.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Delek US Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $17.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Delek US Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Delek US Hldgs's Background

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has three segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Delek US Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -39.79% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -81.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

