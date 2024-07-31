Demystifying Definitive Healthcare: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Definitive Healthcare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.50 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 23.52% lower than the prior average price target of $9.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Definitive Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $7.50 $9.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $7.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $7.00 $10.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $11.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $9.50 $11.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $11.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Definitive Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Definitive Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Definitive Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Definitive Healthcare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Delving into Definitive Healthcare's Background

Definitive Healthcare Corp is a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. The company's solutions provide accurate and comprehensive information on healthcare providers and their activities to help customers optimize everything from product development to go-to-market planning and sales and marketing execution. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Definitive Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Definitive Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.23% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Definitive Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -14.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Definitive Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Definitive Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Definitive Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

