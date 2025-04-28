Demystifying Deckers Outdoor: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Deckers Outdoor, presenting an average target of $201.18, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 7.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $218.09.

The standing of Deckers Outdoor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$215.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$210.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $127.00|$185.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Maintains |Buy | $215.00|$215.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $284.00|$267.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $185.00|$181.00 | |Joseph Civello |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $225.00|$235.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $210.00|$215.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $231.00|$190.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $246.00|$246.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $240.00|$240.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Deckers Outdoor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Deckers Outdoor's Background

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Deckers Outdoor's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.1% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

