Demystifying Dave: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $62.2, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dave is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

A Deep Dive into Dave's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dave's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

