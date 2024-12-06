Demystifying Dave: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.6, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a 20.98% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $69.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dave. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $98.00 $82.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $119.00 $95.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $90.00 $65.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $115.00 $75.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $63.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dave's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Financial Milestones: Dave's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dave displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Dave adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

