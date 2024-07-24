Demystifying Danaher: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Danaher (NYSE:DHR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Danaher, revealing an average target of $269.0, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.59% from the previous average price target of $257.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Danaher is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Arias Stifel Raises Hold $250.00 $235.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $250.00 $225.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $275.00 $270.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $266.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Danaher. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Danaher's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Danaher's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Financial Milestones: Danaher's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Danaher faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.57% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

