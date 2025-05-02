Demystifying CytoSorbents: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CytoSorbents and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $1.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of CytoSorbents by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CytoSorbents's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CytoSorbents's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytoSorbents analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering CytoSorbents: A Closer Look

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Financial Insights: CytoSorbents

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CytoSorbents showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.52% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -86.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -65.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CytoSorbents's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

