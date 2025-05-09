Demystifying CVRx: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.75, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 33.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of CVRx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $20.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $7.00 $15.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $14.00 $19.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVRx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CVRx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CVRx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CVRx: A Closer Look

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

CVRx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CVRx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CVRx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -69.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -8.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CVRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

