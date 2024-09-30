Demystifying Coterra Energy: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coterra Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A 7.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $32.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Coterra Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $33.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coterra Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coterra Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Coterra Energy Better

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coterra Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coterra Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CTRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.